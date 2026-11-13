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Colder Weather is Migratory Bird Season and Avian Flu Season
By Mari Lou,11 days ago
Delaware Agriculture officials remind residents to be diligent on poultry safety as the colder weather marks the start of the 2026-27 migratory bird season – which can also bring an increase in avian influenza cases. Avian or bird flu is a highly contagious airborne respiratory virus that spreads quickly among birds from flock to flock – including wild birds. Besides infected poultry – the virus can also be spread through equipment and the clothing and shoes of caretakers. The virus affects poultry, like chickens, ducks, and turkeys, as well as some wild bird species, such as ducks, geese and shorebirds.