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‘Universal Monsters: The Mummy’ Rises Again in Black & White Edition
By Thomas Tuna,8 days ago
Skybound Entertainment, in partnership with Universal, have announced the remastered release of Universal Monsters: The Mummy #1 (of 2), the limited comic book series from superstar creator Faith Erin Hicks (Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Nameless City Trilogy). Universal Monsters: The Mummy rises once again from its ancient tomb as Hicks returns to present her eerie version of the horror classic, remastered in stunning black & white this February.