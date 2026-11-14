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Kentucky Basketball miraculously rallies past Northern Arizona: 3 things to know and postgame banter
By chrisbeasmore,11 days ago
Kentucky Basketball was back in action Friday night, taking on winless Northern Arizona inside Rupp Arena. The Wildcats were looking to bounce back from their 20-point loss to Kansas on Tuesday night, and they managed to escape with a dramatic 78-77 victory thanks to a game-winning three-pointer from Alex Wilkins.