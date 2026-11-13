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Judith Ann Guerra, 84
8 days ago
Judith Ann Guerra, of Plymouth, died peacefully at home Oct. 22 after a long illness and with her daughter at her bedside. She was 84. Born in June 1942 in Plymouth to the late Giovanna “Jenny” Giori, she graduated from Plymouth High School in 1960 and went to work in Boston for the telephone company. She then worked as the administrative assistant at Falmouth Academy and retired from jewelry sales in 2002.