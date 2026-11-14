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Idaho election officials will audit two counties that underreported votes
By Kyle Pfannenstiel,11 days ago
Election results in two Idaho counties that initially underreported ballots in last week’s election will be audited by state officials. But the audits aren’t targeted. Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf on Friday plucked numbered tiles representing Latah and Bannock counties out of a bingo-style tumbler as state officials randomly drew counties to undergo audits. The audits, required by a 2022 state law, are meant to verify the accuracy of election results reported by counties, which run elections locally.