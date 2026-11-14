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Lawsuit over Arctic offshore oil prospect says resurrection of leases was illegal
By Yereth Rosen,11 days ago
Environmental and Alaska Native groups have sued the Trump administration over a U.S. Department of the Interior decision to revive oil leases that were terminated in 2024 for lack of progress in bringing a long-languishing offshore Arctic prospect into production. The Center for Biological Diversity and Sovereign Iñupiat for a...