undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cassidy Johnson Has a Girl on Her Mind and a Choir in Her Head on her new single “Crush”
11 days ago
Berklee artist Cassidy Johnson follows her NPR Central Florida Tiny Desk Showcase with “Crush,” a dreamy dive into falling for a girl. ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Before she can get the girl out of her head, Cassidy Johnson lets listeners inside it. Inspired by a girl she met at Berklee College of Music, her new single “Crush” turns the rush of attraction into dreamy pop and R&B, with a warm funk groove, touches of neo-soul, and every vocal layer sung by Johnson herself.