undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
JBRplas Sets New All-Time Production Record: Injection Molding Department Achieves 759,000 Pieces in Week 44
11 days ago
"Injection Molding Peak Week Celebration Cake Photo Taken in JBRplas Injection Molding Workshop 20261110" JBRplas's Injection Molding Department set a new company record with 759,000 pieces in Week 44 — its highest single-week output since 1995. The milestone reflects strong capacity, efficiency, and cross-team collaboration, backed by lean manufacturing and a reliable supply chain. JBRplas celebrated on the factory floor, reaffirming values of "Quality First, Cost Control, Continuous Improvement, and Striving for Perfection," and will keep investing in technology and talent to meet global demand.