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Gnocchis receives recognition from Meritly for customer review record in Philadelphia
11 days ago
PHILADELPHIA — November 14, 2026 — Gnocchis, a Philadelphia restaurant specializing in Italian-American cuisine with a Southern twist, has received the Top-Rated Restaurant — Philadelphia, PA — 2026 award from Meritly, a platform that recognizes local businesses based on their public customer review records. The recognition highlights the restaurant's performance across hundreds of public reviews collected from diners.