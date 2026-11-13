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Huntington Beach, CA Indian Wedding Film by White Rose Production
8 days ago
Some wedding days are made for the camera. Krupa & Sasang’s celebration was made for film. Set against the Southern California coast at Pasea Hotel, their wedding brought together oceanfront elegance, beautiful floral design, irresistible music, and the kind of energy that deserves to be remembered with the volume turned all the way up. Through the lens of White Rose Production Cinema and Photo, every moving piece became part of a wedding story that can be experienced long after the last song ends.