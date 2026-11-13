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Dayton Man, 49, Stabbed Repeatedly Thursday Evening, Police Say Suspects Identified
By Molly Godbold,11 days ago
A 49-year-old man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed multiple times in Dayton, in an incident that sent officers chasing clues across several city blocks before they pinned down where the attack actually happened. Police responded around 9:15 p.m. Thursday to reports of a stabbing on the 300 block of Nasau Street, only to discover the victim was no longer there.
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