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Wildheart brings classic rock, Billy Williams brings the country to Red Hawk this weekend
By Folsom Times Entertainment,7 days ago
Two Northern California bands headline Nov. 13-14 entertainment as The Apex extends Kyle Larson racing challenge into December. Classic rock, dance favorites and country music will fill the Stage Bar at Red Hawk Resort + Casino this weekend as two Northern California bands return for consecutive nights of live entertainment. Wildheart opens the weekend Friday, Nov. 13, followed by the Billy Williams Band on Saturday, Nov. 14, giving visitors two different musical styles as the resort continues its November entertainment schedule.