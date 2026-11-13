undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
By emptying death row, Newsom broke a promise and disregarded the will of voters
By Dan Walters, Cal Matters,8 days ago
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to commute the death sentences of 548 inmates just weeks before he leaves office is the latest episode in California’s 70-year-long political, legal and philosophical debate over capital punishment. It also adds complexity, because Newsom’s unilateral efforts to stop executions violate promises he made...