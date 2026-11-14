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Fact Check: NO Evidence 90,000 Drop In Votes In Nevada District 2 House Race Was Fraud -- An AP Typo
11 days ago
Does a brief vote spike followed by a sudden drop of 90,000 votes reported by the Associated Press in Nevada's House District 2 on Nov. 4, 2026, indicate election fraud? No, that's not true: An AP spokesperson told Lead Stories it was a glitch caused by a "vote-entry error" that was "quickly identified and corrected." The person who recorded the changes and posted about it on social media called it suspicious in an interview with Lead Stories, but he acknowledged he had no evidence that it was fraud.
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