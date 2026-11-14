undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Arizona Commission Conditionally Lifts Turf Paradise Suspension Two Weeks Before Start of Meet
By T. D. Thornton,11 days ago
The Arizona Racing Commission (AZRC) took the better part of a six-hour public meeting on Friday to conditionally reverse an off-track betting (OTB) suspension that the department's director had imposed on the leaseholder of Turf Paradise Oct. 16. Skyfall 7 LLC, which has leased Turf Paradise for the past year...
1