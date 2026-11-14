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Rich named first-team All-OAC, selected to All-OAC Tournament Team
11 days ago
Five Baldwin Wallace University women's soccer players have been named to the All-Ohio Athletic Conference teams for their performances on the field for the 2026 season. Defender Ella James, midfielder Elise Papp and forward Kalyn Rich have all been selected to the first team; midfielder Mia Fourtounis is a member of the second team; and goalkeeper Mackenzie Butcher rounds things out as a selectee of the third team.