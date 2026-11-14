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Texas Matters: What could be the energy policy for a blue Texas?
By David Martin Davies,11 days ago
Texas is entering a new political era. After Democrats swept into statewide office in the November election, the state's energy policies could be headed for a major shake-up. For decades, Texas has been synonymous with oil and gas. But today, the state is also a national leader in wind and solar power, and battery storage is rapidly transforming the electricity grid.