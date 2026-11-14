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‘The Rings of Power’s Best Storyline Kicks Off With an Emotional Death
By Michael John Petty,11 days ago
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 Episode 2. It's likely that the Rings of Power plotline that longtime fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's larger Middle-earth saga are most invested in is everything regarding Númenor. Certainly one of the draws of exploring the Second Age is seeing this island kingdom at its peak, as well as the inevitable descent into civil unrest between two warring factions vying for the nation's well-being. But only two episodes into its third season, the Prime Video series raises the stakes when Eärien (Ema Horvath), the daughter of Elendil (Lloyd Owen), is discovered as a spy for the Faithful, leading to a harrowing self-sacrifice that no one saw coming.