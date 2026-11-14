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Tom Hardy’s Crowd-Pleasing Sci-Fi Thriller Officially Hits 100-Day Milestone
By Adam Blevins,11 days ago
2026 has been a wild year for Tom Hardy so far, especially once the news came out that he had been fired after filming his scenes for the second season of the hit crime thriller show, MobLand. This news was debunked weeks later around the same time that MobLand was renewed for Season 3, when it was also reported that Hardy would be back to star in the third season of the show.