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FAA lifts nationwide ground stop; Eastern Iowa Airport warns of lingering delays
By Iowa's News Now Staff,12 days ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted its nationwide ground stop, but travelers should still expect flight delays and cancellations as operations resume. In a Facebook post Friday evening, the Eastern Iowa Airport said disruptions will continue as the aviation system ramps back up. The FAA...