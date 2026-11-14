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Planning a new year in the LII –2027!
By evans.36,12 days ago
It is hard to believe that fall semester is quickly ending and another calendar year of work is almost concluded. Certainly, we have been extremely fortunate to have had one of our busiest years of research in the LII. A new two years of funding, new computers, securing new office space, and planning a series of important publications –so much to be thankful for in 2026. As Paul Michael (PM) and I are planning work for 2027, we are glad to be working with our current team and are likely to recruit a new student volunteer. One of our new projects is the secondary data analysis of mission trip outcomes from our OSU medical student brigands to Honduras. We will be analyzing data collected on a group of patients attending the mission clinic and their risk for CVD. Please contact Paul Michael, Lab Manager, for more information. We are a fun and thoughtful research team.