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Spartanburg Regional in active discussions for new contract with BlueCross BlueShield
By Tyler Scott,11 days ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System reports that it is negotiating with BlueCross BlueShield Insurance Company of South Carolina to renew contracts for 2027. The healthcare system said BlueCross BlueShield can continue to use Spartanburg Regional hospitals and physicians through Dec. 31. Providers will no longer be...
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