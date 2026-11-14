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Tragedy Strikes! THAT Ending Changed Everything! VisionQuest Finale Reactions | Watching Now Podcast
By Iain McParland,11 days ago
The client has been revealed, and it’s no other than the person who Ultron based his avatar on! With Vision, Jocasta, and Ultron captured, it’s up to Tommy, Lisa, and the remaining AIs to save them. But after tragedy strikes, who will save them from themselves? Join Couch Soup contributors Thomas Richards and Iain McParland for Watching Now: Marvel’s VisionQuest, discussing the ups and downs of the show. Who is this mystery client, and why does he have Ultron’s face? Will Tommy finally track down his brother? Where is FRIDAY!? And has Ultron truly changed enough in the past decade to be allowed to live?