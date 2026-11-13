undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
AdventHealth Cancer Institute Shawnee Mission Performs First Histotripsy Procedure for Liver Tumors
11 days ago
SHAWNEE MISSION, Kan. — AdventHealth Cancer Institute Shawnee Mission has performed its first histotripsy procedure, bringing a new, noninvasive treatment option for treating liver tumors in patients who meet certain criteria. Benjamin Johnston, MD, FACS, hepatobiliary surgical oncologist at AdventHealth Cancer Institute Shawnee Mission, performed the first procedure on...
1