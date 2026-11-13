undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WSA elects Academic Chair for the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences
By Paige Collins, Reporter (she/her),9 days ago
Siddharth Muralidharan was elected as the Academic Chair for the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences at the Western Student Association (WSA) meeting Nov. 11. In the prior WSA meeting, the assembly was unable to reach a decision on the internal election for the chair position. Candidates Grace Goalen and Siddharth Muralidharan each ran in opposition.
1