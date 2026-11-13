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Beyond the Hype: French Navy Chief Advocates for a ‘Reasoned’ Hybrid Fleet
By Xavier Vavasseur,8 days ago
At Euronaval 2026, French Navy Chief Admiral Christophe Cluzel outlined to Naval News France’s “reasoned” hybrid fleet doctrine, pairing heavy capital ships with maritime drones. While several navies are rushing to embrace uncrewed systems at the expense of traditional large-size crewed warships, France is charting a deliberately...