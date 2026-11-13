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Cambridge Time Machine: Unloading the Last One
By Name,7 days ago
In 1941, Cambridge’s waterfront was a busy center of commerce. This photograph shows workers transferring sacks from a truck to a vessel serving Phillips Packing Company, one of the city’s largest employers. Taken by John Collier Jr. for the Farm Security Administration, the image captures a time when Cambridge’s canning industry connected Dorchester County farms to markets across the country.