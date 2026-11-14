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Why GridPoint thinks 13,000 sites are ready for batteries
11 days ago
Part of a store battery's value comes from a few grid-wide peak hours a year, the ones that set a site's capacity and transmission charges for the following year. A no-capital battery offer should pencil out on demand-charge and peak-rate savings alone; capacity payments, including PJM's 2028/2029 price at its $325 per megawatt-day cap, are upside that won't stay at record levels.