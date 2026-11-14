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Florida Handles Plucky Merrimack To Improve to 4-0
By Eric Fawcett,11 days ago
It took a little while for the Gators to get going against an extremely disciplined and well-coached Merrimack team but ultimately their talent, intensity, and size took over as they took hold of an 83-54 win. The Warriors present a unique challenge with their 40 minutes of zone that is fundamentally a 2-3 though they move and rotate through it in atypical ways, and at times Florida did struggle to navigate it. However, different players had their turns making individual reads against the coverage which slowly softened it and allowed the Gators to ultimately get their starters out of the game early and coast to a victory. Entering the season the Gators thought the Warriors were going to be a very good mid-major opponent approaching possibly even quad-3 territory, and while that likely won’t be the case this is the kind of game the Gators can learn lessons from as they prepare for zone defenses later in the season.