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Author Chris Epting Discusses Newport Beach and Hollywood at Newport Beach Historical Society November 19
By wpra-source-author-site-1,12 days ago
As part of the Newport Beach Historical Society’s Distinguished Speaker Series on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., author Chris Epting will talk about the connection between Newport Beach and Hollywood. Epting is the author of 40 travel/history books. Originally from New York, Chris now lives in...