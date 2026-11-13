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Danuser Breaks Ground on $24 Million Manufacturing Expansion
9 days ago
FULTON, MO – Danuser Machine Company, LLC, broke ground on Nov. 10, 2026 on an 85,000-square-foot expansion of its manufacturing facilities in Fulton, MO. The more than $24 million investment will bring the company’s total manufacturing footprint to approximately 200,000 square feet and is Danuser’s fourth expansion since 2013. The new building will be located just off Highway 54 on State Highway HH.