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Indiana Commission Votes to Keep Frank O’Bannon Grant Awards Unchanged for 2027-28
By Kimberly Clark,11 days ago
Frank O’Bannon Grant awards range from $400 to $10,600, with amounts varying by institution, student need and other factors, according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle. The grant can be used at eligible public, private and proprietary postsecondary institutions, and eligibility is based on financial need shown on the FAFSA, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education says.
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