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Hybla Valley Shootout Leaves 24 Shell Casings, Five Charged After License Plate Cameras Track Cars
By David Abrams,10 days ago
Fairfax County police say they charged five people and recovered seven firearms after a shootout between occupants of a black sedan and a silver sedan in Hybla Valley, with investigators crediting automated license plate readers for helping them track down both vehicles within days. The gunfire broke out in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue at around 4:53 p.m. on November 4, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.
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