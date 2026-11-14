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FOOTBALL LIVE UPDATES: Cassville v Seneca, Nov. 13 (C3, D6 Championship)
11 days ago
This week’s live updates are sponsored by Security Bank of Southwest Missouri — be a champion of your finances by banking with Security Bank!. Wildcats win the toss and defer. Low kick by Cassville returned to Seneca 38. Quick swing pass gains 4, QB keeper gets 3 more to bring third and 3, QB keeps again for a first at the 48. Run gains 8, sweep gets 1 to bring third and 7, QB keeps and gets 3, reverse snuffed out and Wildcats take over on downs at own 48.
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