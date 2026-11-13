undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Novig promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $50 bonus for UCLA-Illinois, Colorado-Houston, college football predictions
By Dustin Baker,7 days ago
The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Friday's college football schedule features the No. 4 UCLA Bruins (9-0) hosting the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-3) at 9 p.m. ET. The Colorado Buffaloes (3-6) welcome the No. 14 Houston Cougars (7-2) at 10:15 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus: