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Moores Creek battlefield joins national park program for military families
11 days ago
CURRIE, N.C. (WECT) – A new National Park Foundation (NPF) program will connect veterans, service members and their families with national parks, including Moores Creek National Battlefield in southeastern North Carolina. According ot the NPF, the program will help parks, partners and local organizations expand opportunities for military families...
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