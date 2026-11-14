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180 aboard cruise ship rescued safely after Mississippi River tanker crash in New Orleans
By JOHN SIMERMAN,12 days ago
A 500-foot tanker churning up the Mississippi River in New Orleans on Friday took a hard right turn as it seemingly lost control past the Crescent City Connection bridge, slamming into a docked cruise ship just past midday and setting off a frenzied rescue operation for some 180 passengers and crew as the smaller vessel toppled, officials said.