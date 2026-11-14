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Governor announces planned $10M for clean energy in Tri-Cities
By TCAJOB Staff,12 days ago
Gov. Bob Ferguson is going all in on clean energy in the Tri-Cities. He announced Friday at the UA Local 598 union hall in Pasco that his 2027-29 biennial budget calls for a $10 million investment in Richland’s Northwest Advanced Clean Energy Park. The money would be used to build out utilities and infrastructure at the energy park to support future tenants.
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