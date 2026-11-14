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Quantum Elements’ Constellation Platform Leveraged by Rigetti
12 days ago
Rigetti using Constellation to simulate hardware to speed up design and optimization. LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2026 — Quantum Elements, developers of software that shortens the path to fault-tolerant quantum computing, has announced that Rigetti Computing, a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, is leveraging Quantum Elements’ Constellation platform to model quantum device behavior to better understand how systems will perform at scale.