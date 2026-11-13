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Console Gaming vs Handheld Gaming Preference Among 2026 Players
By Ronny Alexander,9 days ago
21% of players worldwide name a console or handheld as their favorite gaming device, the same share as PC, according to the ESA’s 2025 global survey. In US retail, Nintendo’s hybrid Switch 2 led hardware sales through August 2026, and PS5 took September. This guide tracks console gaming vs handheld gaming preference through survey data, Nintendo and Sony shipments, Circana’s monthly US sales, 2026 price increases and portable play among PS5 owners.