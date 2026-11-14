undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tanker Slams River Cruiser at Port of New Orleans, 12 Pulled From Water
By Jackie Ramirez-Lopez,11 days ago
Crescent City Connection — Reported Nearby Tanker-Cruiser Collision. A tanker slammed into a cruise ship docked on the Mississippi River at the Port of New Orleans Friday afternoon, sending passengers into the water and triggering a scramble by local, state and federal rescue crews. The collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. when the Atlantic Asphalt tanker struck the American Cruise Lines vessel American Heritage, which had docked roughly two hours earlier to begin letting passengers off.