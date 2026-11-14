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Focus on Faith: Huntsville church named for Black Union soldier marks 150th anniversary
By Jonathan Skinner,11 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lowe’s Chapel United Methodist Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary and 63rd annual harvest celebration Sunday, Nov. 15, at 2:30 p.m. Bishop L. Jonathan Holston, Presiding Bishop of the North Alabama Conference, The United Methodist Church, will be the guest preacher. The church began meeting...
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