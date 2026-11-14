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After years of attempts, dogs can visit the south end of Tybee Island. But just for the winter
By Jillian Magtoto,12 days ago
Dogs have been banned on Tybee Island’s beach for over a decade. And since City of Tybee Mayor Brian West began his term two years ago, he has tried to change that. “I went out there and got people to run for office that thought like I do on things and work to help them win so that we could get some of these things,” he said. “Two years ago, we didn’t have the right balance on council for this. This year, it looks like we might.”