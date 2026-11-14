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FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After Communications Outage Disrupts Flights at JFK, LaGuardia and Long Island Airports
By Long Island,11 days ago
Air travelers across Long Island and the nation faced widespread disruptions Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered an extraordinary nationwide ground stop, temporarily preventing flights from departing airports throughout the United States. The unprecedented disruption affected major New York-area airports, including John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), LaGuardia...