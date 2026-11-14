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New Medicaid changes could leave S.C. patients with more medical debt
By Staff,11 days ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolinians could soon have less time to get medical bills covered through Medicaid, while separate federal funding changes could put additional financial pressure on hospitals and potentially limit healthcare services across the state. The changes are part of President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill...
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