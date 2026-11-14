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BMW Recalls 720,796 Vehicles Over Fire Risk
By Natalie Neff,12 days ago
BMW is recalling more than 720,000 vehicles in the US because an electrical problem involving the water pump can cause a fire, even when the vehicle is parked and turned off. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is telling owners of affected vehicles to park them outside and away from buildings and other vehicles until they can be repaired. The recall covers certain BMWs from model years 2012 through 2018.