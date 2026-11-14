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Your x86 Windows apps may now run on ARM64 thanks to Wine's AVX support
By Tyler Cross,11 days ago
Wine 11.22 is now available, updating the popular compatibility layer that lets you use Windows apps and games on Linux, macOS, and other Unix-like operating systems. The update adds AVX support to ARM64 Linux systems, making it easier to use Windows applications on Linux. AVX is a series of processing instructions that some apps need to function properly; Wine 11.22 adds support for AVX instructions when running x86 applications on ARM64 systems, removing a compatibility obstacle for software that needs those instructions.