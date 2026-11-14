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Scotch Plains Brothers Swim Alcatraz to Beat Rare Disorder Stealing Their Sight
By Tony Ng,12 days ago
Two brothers who grew up swimming for Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School dove into the frigid waters off Alcatraz Island last month and swam all the way to San Francisco, despite a rare genetic condition that is slowly taking away their sight and hearing. Ethan and Gavin Morrobel completed the crossing as part of a fundraiser built around their own diagnosis, turning a notorious prison escape route into a statement about what they believe anyone can do.
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