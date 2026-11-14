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Wicker, Coachwork and Sapphires Take Center Stage at Sotheby’s ‘The Human Touch’
By Store,12 days ago
This month, Sotheby’s is presenting The Human Touch, a special exhibition spotlighting the enduring value of handcraftsmanship across the global luxury ecosystem. Bringing together a curated mix of rare automobiles, watches, jewelry and collectibles, the showcase celebrates the human ingenuity and technical mastery behind some of the most sought-after creations on the market in an era increasingly shaped by automation.