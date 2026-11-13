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Are universities safe for students?
By Cosette Lipscomb,10 days ago
Every year, nearly 22,000 children and teens are shot and killed or wounded and an estimated 3 million children in the US are exposed to shootings firsthand. This violence is not left out of the school system as gun violence within schools becomes more visible every day. There are many ongoing news reports of shootings and threats within many universities across the United States and Florida itself. These consistent reports of school violence cause most students like me, as well as teachers, and school staff members to all begin questioning if the universities they attend are safe.